BRIEF-Hope Well Capital's Anthony Chang resigns from board, CFO position
* Hope Well Capital Corp - anthony Chang has resigned from board of directors and from CFO position
June 29 Cytokinetics Inc
* Cytokinetics Inc says Ching Jaw joined Cytokinetics as senior vice president, chief financial officer on june 26, 2017 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2traH4T) Further company coverage:
* Phibro Animal Health Corp - on June 29, 2017 co, units entered into a credit agreement - sec filing