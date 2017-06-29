BRIEF-Abercrombie to bring new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - announced that it will bring its new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
June 29 Cytokinetics Inc
* Cytokinetics announces start of phase 1B clinical trial of CK-2127107 in elderly subjects with limited mobility
* Cytokinetics Inc - clinical trial is expected to enroll at least 60 subjects in United States who are 70 to 89 years of age with limited mobility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - announced that it will bring its new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
* Hydropothecary Corp qtrly realized revenue per gram was $8.62, down from $10.10 in prior quarter