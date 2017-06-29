BRIEF-BP expects $750 million non-cash exploration write-off in Angola
* Actively managing exploration portfolio and exiting non-competitive assets, expects around $750 million non-cash exploration write-off in Angola
June 29 CytomX Therapeutics Inc:
* CytomX achieves development milestone in strategic oncology collaboration with AbbVie for CD71-targeting probody drug conjugate
* CytomX Therapeutics Inc - will receive a $15 million milestone payment from AbbVie as part of 2016 strategic oncology collaboration between companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
