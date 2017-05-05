BRIEF-PRA group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
* PRA Group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
May 5 CytomX Therapeutics Inc
* CytomX announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $11.7 million versus $2.2 million
* Q1 revenue view $4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.23
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CytomX Therapeutics Inc - company expects its existing capital resources will be sufficient to fund operations at least through 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADNOC signs exclusive agreement with penthol for Group III base oil sales into the United States of America through the Vertex-Penthol partnership
* Netsol Technologies announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results