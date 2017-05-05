May 5 CytomX Therapeutics Inc

* CytomX announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $11.7 million versus $2.2 million

* Q1 revenue view $4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.23

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CytomX Therapeutics Inc - company expects its existing capital resources will be sufficient to fund operations at least through 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: