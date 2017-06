May 22 Cytosorbents Corp

* Cytosorbents - co, Aferetica SRL renew partnership enabling Aferetica to exclusively distribute Cytosorb in Italy through 2021

* Cytosorbents - based on collective expectations, partnership could result in more than $10 million in sales of Cytosorb to Cytosorbents over term of agreement