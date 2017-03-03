FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cytosorbents FY loss per share $0.47
March 3, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Cytosorbents FY loss per share $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Cytosorbents Corp

* Cytosorbents reports record quarterly and full-year 2016 revenue

* Cytosorbents Corp - Q4 2016 product sales were $2.6 million representing a 75% increase over Q4 2015 sales

* Cytosorbents Corp - continue to expect Q1 2017 product sales to exceed sales reported in Q1 of 2016

* Cytosorbents Corp - believes that co has sufficient cash to fund its operations through first half of 2017

* Cytosorbents Corp - will need to raise additional capital to support its ongoing operations in future

* Cytosorbents Corp - will need to raise additional funds to support clinical trials in U.S. and in Europe

* Cytosorbents Corp - FY loss per share $0.47 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

