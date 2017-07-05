July 5 CytoSorbents Corp
* CytoSorbents receives additional $5 million in
non-dilutive debt financing from Bridge Bank
* CytoSorbents Corp - on June 30, received an additional $5
million from Life Sciences Group of Bridge Bank
* CytoSorbents Corp - intends to use proceeds from loan to
provide working capital to fund ongoing operations and to
support clinical trials
* CytoSorbents -On June 30, elected to drawdown extra $5
million of funding available under loan, security agreement,
bringing total borrowings under facility to $10 million
* CytoSorbents - as result of additional drawdown, period of
interest-only payments on both term loans is extended by six
months through Dec. 31
