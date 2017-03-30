FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-CytoTools: issue of a convertible bond and cash capital increase
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 30, 2017 / 9:20 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-CytoTools: issue of a convertible bond and cash capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - CytoTools AG:

* Issue of a convertible bond with a total nominal value of up to 0.6 million euros and a cash capital increase of nominally up to 0.2 million euros

* The plan is the issue in tranches of at least 100,000.00 euros ($107,390.00)

* Convertible bond is intended to allow conversion into up to 600,000 shares of the company at an interest rate of 5.0%, a conversion price of 17.50 euros and a maturity until March 31, 2022

* Issue proceeds from capital measure would amount to roughly 2.8 million euros at the current price level

* Convertible bond issue: possible issue proceeds would amount to around 10.5 million euros in total placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9312 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.