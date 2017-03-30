BRIEF-CytoTools: issue of a convertible bond and cash capital increase

March 30 (Reuters) - CytoTools AG:

* Issue of a convertible bond with a total nominal value of up to 0.6 million euros and a cash capital increase of nominally up to 0.2 million euros

* The plan is the issue in tranches of at least 100,000.00 euros ($107,390.00)

* Convertible bond is intended to allow conversion into up to 600,000 shares of the company at an interest rate of 5.0%, a conversion price of 17.50 euros and a maturity until March 31, 2022

* Issue proceeds from capital measure would amount to roughly 2.8 million euros at the current price level

* Convertible bond issue: possible issue proceeds would amount to around 10.5 million euros in total placement