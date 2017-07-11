July 11 Cytovia Inc :
* Cytovia Inc, Immune Pharmaceuticals’ oncology subsidiary,
enters into a definitive agreement with Pint Pharma for the
licensing and commercialization of Ceplene® in Latin America
* Cytovia Inc - Pint GMBH will separately enter into an
investment agreement, which will lead to an investment of $4
million into Cytovia
* Cytovia Inc - "Intend to immediately initiate regulatory
registration of Ceplene in Latam markets based on European
approval"
* Cytovia - Massimo Radaelli, executive chairman of Pint,
will also join board of co upon completion of investment,
effective spin off of co from Immune
