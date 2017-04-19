FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cytrx says FDA agreement on regulatory pathway for Aldoxorubicin
April 19, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cytrx says FDA agreement on regulatory pathway for Aldoxorubicin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Cytrx Corp:

* Cytrx announces FDA agreement on regulatory pathway to approval for Aldoxorubicin in soft tissue sarcomas

* Development program can support approval, no new studies requested

* Cytrx is under confidentiality agreements with a number of companies for a commercial partnership for marketing of Aldoxorubicin

* NDA submission by Cytrx being prepared

* Goal is to submit a rolling NDA to FDA for soft tissue sarcomas in last quarter of 2017

* Proposed product label would include treatment of soft tissue sarcomas

* Is under confidentiality agreements with a number of companies for a commercial partnership for marketing of Aldoxorubicin

* Also plans to discuss with European Medicines Agency a path to filing a marketing authorization application

* Commercial launch of Aldoxorubicin is still projected for 2018 in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

