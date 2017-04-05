FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Czech O2 gets new Schuldschein loan for CZK 3.5 billion
#First Republic News
April 5, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Czech O2 gets new Schuldschein loan for CZK 3.5 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic As

* says successfully executed new funding (“Schuldschein”) in the total amount of CZK 3.5 billion (CZK 3.0 billion and EUR 20 million)

* says company benefited from favourable market conditions and will use the funding with maturity of 5 and 7 years for general corporate purposes

* says Société Générale and Unicredit Bank acted as arrangers underwriting this transaction

* says total investors’ offer exceeded the targeted amount several times Further company coverage:

