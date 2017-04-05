BRIEF-Czech O2 gets new Schuldschein loan for CZK 3.5 billion

April 5 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic As

* says successfully executed new funding (“Schuldschein”) in the total amount of CZK 3.5 billion (CZK 3.0 billion and EUR 20 million)

* says company benefited from favourable market conditions and will use the funding with maturity of 5 and 7 years for general corporate purposes

* says Société Générale and Unicredit Bank acted as arrangers underwriting this transaction

* says total investors' offer exceeded the targeted amount several times