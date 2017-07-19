BRIEF-Czech soft drinks maker Kofola closing one of its Polish plants

July 19 (Reuters) - Kofola Ceskoslovensko As

* says to discontinue production in Grodzisk Wielkopolski, one of its Polish subsidiary HOOP Polska's two production facilities

* Kofola says termination of production will not have any negative impact on the delivery of products to existing customers

* says concentration of production in Kutno, where the plant was expanded and modernized in recent years, will help to maintain high quality of products and improve the competitive edge on the Polish market.