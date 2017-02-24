Standard Chartered Bank's Zambia unit appoints new CEO
LUSAKA, Feb 28 Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Plc has appointed Herman Kasekende as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, it said on Tuesday.
Feb 24 D Carnegie & Co AB:
* High investments generates record results
* Q4 rental income 332 million Swedish crowns ($36.90 million) versus 317 million crowns year ago
* Q4 income from property management 52 million crowns versus 48 million crowns year ago
* Proposes that no dividend is to be paid for the 2016 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9985 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Confirms that it and its JV Partner in advanced discussions regarding possible sale of their interests in Leadenhall Building Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q4 operating loss 453.8 million Swedish crowns ($50.17 million) versus profit 78.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0451 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)