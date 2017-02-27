BRIEF-Pzena Investment Management announces Feb. 28 assets under management
Feb 27 PTC Therapeutics Inc
* D. E. Shaw & Co Reports 5.1 Pct Passive Stake In Ptc Therapeutics As of feb 16 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds comment) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, March 7 A majority of commercial real estate investors plan to be net buyers this year, the highest level since 2014, spurred by prospects of increased U.S. economic growth and less regulation, a survey of investor intentions showed on Tuesday. The percentage of investors who intend to buy property in 2017 rose to 67 percent from 65 percent last year and 60 percent two years ago, according to a survey by CBRE Group Inc , th
SAN FRANCISCO, March 7 Airbnb, the leading online marketplace for short-term lodging, on Tuesday invited some of the owners of properties listed on its service, known as hosts, to attend executive board meetings and offered them more direct contact with its chief executive, in an attempt to give the people vital to the company's success a greater say in how it is run.