BRIEF-Asian Citrus was made aware that Man Gui Fu has commenced legal proceedings against unit of co
* Company was made aware of a prc court order requiring a subsidiary of company to repay a loan of rmb17 million and interest in arrears
June 30 Dabur India Ltd:
* On GST, co says likely to experience near term adverse impact on sales and profits due to destocking channels and other transistion costs
* On GST says "at this point of transition phase, it is difficult to quantify the impact"
* Profit for year attributable hk$50.3 million versus hk$45.8 million