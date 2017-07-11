BRIEF-Sunflex Tech to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 23
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 23
July 11 Daeduck GDS Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 2.3 million shares of WiSoL Co Ltd, an electronic parts firm, for 45.44 billion won
* Says it will hold 17.1 percent stake(3.9 million shares)in target company after transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/quw4JA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 23
TOKYO, July 11 Toshiba Corp told its creditor banks it is in talks with Western Digital Corp and Taiwan's Foxconn over the $18 billion sale of its prized chip unit, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.