July 11 Daeduck GDS Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 2.3 million shares of WiSoL Co Ltd, an electronic parts firm, for 45.44 billion won

* Says it will hold 17.1 percent stake(3.9 million shares)in target company after transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/quw4JA

