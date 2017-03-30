FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding intends to set up new centre of expertise, to cut around 90 jobs
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 30, 2017 / 10:49 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding intends to set up new centre of expertise, to cut around 90 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Daetwyler Holding AG:

* Intends to set up a new centre of expertise in its technical components division

* As a result of developing the new centre of expertise, Datwyler intends to no longer manage locally its various product, supplier, purchasing, e-commerce and marketing functions

* Around 90 jobs across four sites in Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and Italy are expected to be affected by the changes

* Daetwyler Holding - among other things, planned severance scheme includes plans to provide employees affected with hands-on support as they look for new jobs. Datwyler expects to pay around 10 million Swiss francs ($10.04 million) in non-recurring costs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9959 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.