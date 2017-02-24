Feb 24 Daewonsanup :

* Says an issuance of bonus shares in a ratio of 0.1:1(0.1 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders of record on March 20

* Total amount is 1.8 million bonus shares

* Expected listing date is April 12 for the bonus shares

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/UiBDbl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)