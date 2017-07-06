BRIEF-Visa reports availability of Visa checkout with Air Canada
* Visa Inc - announced availability of Visa checkout with Air Canada, Canada's largest airline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Dagang Nexchange Bhd :
* Unit OGPC accepted letter of award from Petro Teguh
* Contract has total expected value of 50 million rgt to 75 million rgt
* Contract for design, engineering, procurement, construction, and other works of portable container systems for Petro Teguh Source text : (bit.ly/2ut5GHb) Further company coverage:
* Visa Inc - announced availability of Visa checkout with Air Canada, Canada's largest airline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, July 6 Tencent Holdings' online publishing subsidiary has sought a waiver from Hong Kong listing rules to allow it to withhold shareholding information of some executives, drawing criticism from corporate governance advocates.