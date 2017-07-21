FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Dah Chong Hong announces acquisition of Mercedes-Benz and Audi dealership companies
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
U.S.
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
Uber could end up like Yahoo
Breakingviews
Uber could end up like Yahoo
#Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
#Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 21, 2017 / 4:30 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Dah Chong Hong announces acquisition of Mercedes-Benz and Audi dealership companies

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd

* Unit and Ciji Holding Group entered into the MB SPA

* Deal at a consideration for MB SPA is in the amount of rmb807.7 million

* Kunming Dah Chong Hong Management and Consulting Limited and the Audi sellers enter the Audi Spa

* Pursuant to MB SPA, MB seller agreed to sell MB Target Equity

* Audi sellers are Gong Jianquan And Shi Xuequan

* Unit conditionally agreed to purchase and audi sellers conditionally agreed to sell audi target equity for consideration of of rmb113.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.