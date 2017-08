March 22 (Reuters) - Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd

* FY net profit HK$1.89 billion versus HK$1.95 billion

* FY net interest income 75.3% versus 71.5%

* FY net interest margin 1.98% versus 1.83%

* FY net interest income HK$3.66 billion versus HK$3.35 billion

* Directors will propose a final dividend of HK$1.03 per share for 2016

* As at 31 December 2016, consolidated common equity tier 1 ratio of Dah Sing Bank Ltd strengthened to 12.7%