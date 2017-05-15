FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2017 / 6:56 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF- Daiken Medical announces private placement of treasury stock and share repurchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15(Reuters) - Daiken Medical Co Ltd

* Says it will distribute 1 million shares of its treasury common stock at 1 yen per share through private placement to its foundation which will be established in July and its public utility foundation

* To raise 1 million yen in total through private placement and proceeds will be used to set up new foundation

* Says it will repurchase up to 1 million shares, representing 3.3 percent of outstanding

* Says share repurchase price up to 900 million yen in total, from June to March 31, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6GzNxq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

