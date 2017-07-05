PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 5
July 5 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* DAIMLER AND BAIC JOINTLY INVEST IN THE LOCALIZATION OF BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLES IN CHINA
* TWO COMPANIES PLEDGED TO JOINTLY INVEST A TOTAL OF FIVE BILLION RMB (ABOUT 655 MILLION EUROS) IN PRODUCTION OF BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLES Source text - bit.ly/2sphuZL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
VIENNA, July 5 Zipcar, the car-sharing service of auto group Avis, will exit Austria by Aug. 6 after five years, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, adding customers would be offered refunds for fees already paid beyond that date.