BRIEF-Geely Automobile expects to record increase of over 100% in net profit for 6 months ended 30 June
* Group is expected to record a significant increase of over 100% in its net profit for six months ended 30 june 2017
July 10 Daimler AG
* Says Mercedes-Benz electric-drive Sprinter van will roll off production line in Duesseldorf, lead Sprinter plant worldwide
* At Duesseldorf plant around 300 million euros are being invested in production of next-generation Sprinter
* Hermes Germany will, as part of a strategic partnership, be deploying 1500 Mercedes-Benz electric Vans for its parcel deliveries in coming years - including vehicles from Sprinter model series Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it sold 1,931 vehicles in June versus 2,272 units year ago