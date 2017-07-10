July 10 Daimler AG

* Says Mercedes-Benz electric-drive Sprinter van will roll off production line in Duesseldorf, lead Sprinter plant worldwide

* At Duesseldorf plant around 300 million euros are being invested in production of next-generation Sprinter

* Hermes Germany will, as part of a strategic partnership, be deploying 1500 Mercedes-Benz electric Vans for its parcel deliveries in coming years - including vehicles from Sprinter model series Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: