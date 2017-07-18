BRIEF-Dairy Crest says Q1 trading in-line,FY outlook unchanged

July 18 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc:

* Trading in q1 was in line with expectations and outlook for full year remains unchanged

* Dairy crest group - combined sales volumes of dairy crest's four key brands - cathedral city, clover, frylight and country life - are 7 pct ahead of same period last year

* Cream prices, which determine input costs for butter business, have increased substantially during q1

* Expect profit contribution from branded business will be second half weighted

