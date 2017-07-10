Deals of the day-Vnesheconombank, Stada, MetLife
July 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
July 10 DAISHIN SECURITIES CO LTD :
* Says it plans to buy 45 billion shares of a Co-Investment private equity investment firm for 45 billion won and will raise stake in target company to 18 percent from 0
* Wanda will sell 91 pct of 13 tourism projects for 29.58 bln yuan