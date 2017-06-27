BRIEF-GCI Science & Technology cuts share issue size to 1.45 bln yuan
* Says it revises asset acquisition proposal to raise 1.45 billion yuan via share issue from 1.65 billion yuan previously, to fund projects
June 27 Daishin Information :
* Says it signed 10.51 billion won contract to build next generation information system
* Says it plans to issue 24.6 million shares of the company in private placement, at 2,030 won/share, to raise 50 billion won in proceeds for other fund