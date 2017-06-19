BRIEF-Guangdong Chaohua Tech gets regulatory approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to begin operations
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to start operating
June 19 Daisho Microline Holdings Ltd:
* FY revenue HK$170.2 million versus HK$206.9 million
* FY loss attributable to owners of company HK$51.0 million versus loss of HK$60.9 million
* Board does not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to start operating
* Increases net loss, negative shareholder equity estimates (Recasts and writes through with CEO comments)