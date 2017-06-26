BRIEF-Nzx Ltd is reviewing its current equity market structure
* Is considering whether differential requirements for smaller companies should be part of solution
June 27 Nikkei:
* Daiwa Securities Group will invest nearly 700 million yen ($6.26 million) in Myanmar internet service provider Frontiir Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Is considering whether differential requirements for smaller companies should be part of solution
* Tier Reit announces strategic acquisition of legacy district tower & sale of remaining louisville portfolio