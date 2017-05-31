FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Daktronics announces Q4 earnings per share $0.02
May 31, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Daktronics announces Q4 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Daktronics Inc

* Daktronics, Inc. announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.02

* Q4 sales $143.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $145.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Daktronics Inc - ‍orders for Q4 of fiscal 2017 increased by 24.4 percent as compared to Q4 of fiscal 2016​

* Daktronics Inc - ‍plan to continue to increase level of investments in new or enhanced customer solutions during fiscal 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

