BRIEF-Daktronics announces Q4 earnings per share $0.02

May 31 (Reuters) - Daktronics Inc
* Daktronics, Inc. announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.02
* Q4 sales $143.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $145.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Daktronics Inc - orders for Q4 of fiscal 2017 increased by 24.4 percent as compared to Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Daktronics Inc - plan to continue to increase level of investments in new or enhanced customer solutions during fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: