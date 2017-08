May 29 (Reuters) - Dale Capital Group Ltd:

* Fy ended feb. 28, 2017 group loss from continued operation of $293,187 versus loss of $89,445 year ago

* Fy ended feb. 28, 2017 group turnover at $329,844 versus $22,595 year ago Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2r3jRTB) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)