April 27 Dalet SA:

* FY net income group share EUR 0.7 million ($761,810) versus loss of EUR 0.8 million year ago

* Confirms 2017 target

* FY current operating income EUR 1.4 million versus EUR 0.3 million year ago

* Confirmation of the current operating margin target 2017

* Expects recurring operating margin between 4 percent and 5 percent of revenue at Dec. 31, 2017