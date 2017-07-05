BRIEF-Zhejiang Xiantong Rubber&Plastic sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 50 pct to 60 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 60 percent, or to be 95.1 million yuan to 101.5 million yuan
July 5Dalian Yi Qiao Sea Cucumber Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 10
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 11 and the dividend will be paid on July 11
* Says its auto unit receives 300 million yuan fiscal subsidy