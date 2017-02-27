Microsoft Outlook service hit by outage
March 7 A variety of online services from Microsoft Corp suffered outages for several hours on Tuesday across Western Europe and the Eastern United States, according to the company's technical support sites.
Feb 27 Dalian Zeus Entertainment Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 60.7 percent y/y at 582.0 million yuan ($84.73 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2l2MhvF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8688 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
March 7 A variety of online services from Microsoft Corp suffered outages for several hours on Tuesday across Western Europe and the Eastern United States, according to the company's technical support sites.
March 7 Blue Origin, a rocket company owned by Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, has signed France's Eutelsat Communications SA as its first customer for satellite launch services, he said on Tuesday.
STOCKHOLM, March 7 A former Tesla executive is trying to raise at least $4 billion to build Europe's biggest battery factory in Sweden to meet an expected surge in demand as the region's automakers switch to electric vehicles.