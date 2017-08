May 15 (Reuters) - Damac Properties Dubai Co:

* Q1 net profit 880.4 million dirhams versus 1.05 billion dirhams year ago

* Q1 revenue 1.95 billion dirhams versus 1.62 billion dirhams year ago

* In Q1, booked sales reached 2.2 billion dirhams

* As of March 31, 2017, cash and bank balances stand at 9.11 billion dirhams Source: (bit.ly/2pNnb1B) Source: (bit.ly/2pNgoVs) Further company coverage: )