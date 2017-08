May 18 (Reuters) - Dana Inc:

* DANA TO EXPAND MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES INTO WESTERN CHINA

* DANA INC - THAT COMPANY WILL BUILD A NEW 7,500 SQUARE-METER MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN CHONGQING, CHINA

* DANA - TO INVEST ABOUT $13 MILLION TO BUILD NEW OPERATION, WHICH WILL EMPLOY ABOUT 130 ASSOCIATES WHEN FULL PRODUCTION IS REACHED IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: