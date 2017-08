March 31 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp:

* CEO Thomas Joyce's 2016 total compensation was about $13 million versus $10.6 million in 2015

* Danaher Corp - CFO Daniel Comas' total compensation for 2016 was $6.3 million versus $5.8 million in 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2oG9LEm) Further company coverage: