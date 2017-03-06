FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform to buy AVT
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
March 6, 2017 / 9:15 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform to buy AVT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Advanced Vision Technology Avt Ltd:

* Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. (AVT) to be acquired by the Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform

* AVT signed a definitive agreement with Pelican Merger Holdings Israel Ltd. and Pelican Merger Sub Ltd. as a consequence of which AVT will be acquired by Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform

* Pelican Merger Holdings Israel Ltd. has agreed to pay 14.50 euros (fourteen euros and fifty euro cents) in cash for each ordinary share of AVT

* Shareholders of AVT will receive 14.50 euros (fourteen euros and fifty euro cents) per ordinary share

* It is intended to effect delisting of AVT shares from Frankfurt Stock Exchange following closing of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.