6 months ago
BRIEF-Danaos Corp reports Q4 loss per share $4.07
February 21, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Danaos Corp reports Q4 loss per share $4.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Danaos Corp-

* Danaos Corporation reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q4 revenue fell 21.8 percent to $112.1 million

* Q4 loss per share $4.07

* Following Hanjin bankruptcy, our near term exposure to weak spot market has increased

* Have recognized an impairment loss of $415.1 million in relation to 25 of our vessels as of December 31, 2016

* Danaos-Co has unsecured claim for unpaid charter hire,charges,expenses,loss of profit against hanjin of $597.9 million submitted to bankruptcy court of seoul

* Currently in a position to fully service all of its operational and contractual obligations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

