FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Danone expects Q2 dairy sales to be low-single negative
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 20, 2017 / 5:10 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Danone expects Q2 dairy sales to be low-single negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Danone CFO Cecile Cabanis tells analysts:

* Expects dairy division sales to be low-single negative in q2, eyes flattish performance for the year- cfo

* Danone expects early life nutrition sales to grow low to mid-single digit in q2, eyes 2017 performance slightly below that of 2016 - cfo

* Danone cfo says group agenda for 2020 has not changed but group will discuss it more in detail at investor seminar in evian next month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.