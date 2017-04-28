BRIEF-Danske Bank CFO: double-digit personal banking lending growth in Sweden, Norway to continue

April 28 (Reuters) - Danske Bank's Chief Financial Officer Jacob Aarup-Andersen made the following comments to Reuters after the bank, Denmark's largest, reported Q1 profit above forecasts on Friday.

* "With the double-digit (lending) growth rates we have seen in personal banking in Sweden and Norway it would be natural to assume that they can continue for the rest of the year," Aarup-Andersen says

* Says there was very high capital market activity in the Nordic region in Q1, especially driven by Danish and Swedish mortgage markets

* Says will focus on partnerships rather than acquisitions within fintech

* Says expects trend of net loan loss reversal to continue

* Q1 loan impairment charges remained low, with net reversals of DKK 0.2 billion (EUR 31.6 million), Danske Bank said earlier on Friday For more on the Q1 earnings, click here: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)