BRIEF-e'grand repurchases 145,000 shares
* Says it repurchased 145,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of totally 99,942,600 yen in total, as of Feb. 17
Feb 17 Danske Bank A/S
* Danske bank issues two new structured notes
* On Feb 20, Danske Bank will issue EUR 3,468,000 in currency-linked notes linked to the performance of Russian rubles where payment of interest and principal is linked to the development of the currency exchange rate in RUBEUR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)
* Says it repurchased 145,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of totally 99,942,600 yen in total, as of Feb. 17
* Interbank bond market opened to 'quasi-REITs' on case-by-case basis
* Says the fire mishap on Feb 16 causes damages of 7.3 million yuan ($1.06 million)