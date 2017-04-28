April 28 Danske Bank A/S:
* Q1 net profit 5.5 billion DKK versus 4.46 billion seen in
Reuters poll (4.9 BLN DKK in Q1 2016)
* Q1 net interest income 5.7 billion DKK versus 5.68 billion
seen in Reuters poll (5.26 bln DKK in Q1 2016)
* Q1 net trading income 2.7 billion DKK versus 1.88 billion
seen in Reuters poll (1.60 bln DKK in Q1 2016)
* Q1 pretax profit 7.14 billion DKK versus 5.98 billion seen
in Reuters poll (6.27 bln DKK in Q1 2016)
* Says return on shareholders' equity of 14.4 percent
* Repeats expect net profit for 2017 to be in range of DKK
17-19 billion (EUR 2,285.6-2,554.5 million)
* Says we maintain our longer-term ambition for a return on
shareholders' equity of at least 12.5 percent
* Says loan impairment charges remained low, with net
reversals of DKK 0.2 billion (EUR 31.6 million) in Q1 of 2017
* CEO Thomas Borgen says the Nordic economies are generally
doing better, and this benefited our performance
* Borgen says loan impairments in 2017 are expected to
remain low, although higher than in 2016
* "Driven especially by our activities in Norway and Sweden,
aggregate lending grew 1% in the first quarter of 2017 and was
4% higher than lending for the year-earlier period"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard)