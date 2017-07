BRIEF-Danske Bank raises guidance

July 20 (Reuters) - Danske Bank

* H1 NET PROFIT 10.3 BILLION DKK VERSUS 9.745 BILLION SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* H1 NET INTEREST INCOME 11.4 BILLION DKK VERSUS 11.474 BILLION SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* H1 NET TRADING INCOME 4.5 BILLION DKK VERSUS 4.514 BILLION SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Outlook Revised Upwards

* REVISING OUTLOOK TO A NET PROFIT FOR YEAR IN RANGE OF DKK 18-20 BILLION

* PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED NET PROFIT FOR 2017 TO BE IN RANGE OF DKK 17-19 BILLION

* MAINTAINS LONGER-TERM AMBITION FOR A RETURN ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY OF AT LEAST 12.5%

* SAYS STRONG CREDIT QUALITY AND FAVOURABLE MACROECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS ALLOWED THE BANK TO REVERSE LOAN IMPAIRMENTS OF DKK 545 MILLION IN H1

* Q2 PRETAX PROFIT 6.18 BILLION DKK VERSUS 5.83 BILLION SEEN IN REUTERS POLL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)