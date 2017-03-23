March 23 Danske Bank
* Says is currently looking into the possibilities of
merging its activities in Finland - Danske Bank Plc and Danske
Bank A/S, Helsinki branch - into a single Finnish branch
* As a part of this process, the Board of Directors of
Danske Bank Plc has approved a demerger plan aiming for a
partial demerger pursuant to the Finnish Companies Act
* This implies that all assets, liabilities and reserves of
Danske Bank Plc's mortgage credit banking business will be
transferred to an acquiring company wholly owned by Danske Bank
A/S to be incorporated in conjunction with the demerger
* The reason for separating the mortgage credit banking
business of Danske Bank Plc by way of a partial demerger is that
the Finnish legislation requires a Finnish limited liability
company as a holder of the mortgage credit banking license
* Says planned de-merger has no effects on Danske Bank Plc's
customers
* Danske bank says demerger is subject to approval by
general meeting and the acquiring company obtaining necessary
licenses to operate as a finnish credit institution and mortgage
credit bank
