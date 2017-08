May 23 (Reuters) - DANTAX A/S

* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT DKK 1.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET SALES DKK 10.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 11.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RAISES FY OUTLOOK FOR PROFIT BEFORE FINANCIAL ITEMS TO DKK 3.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)