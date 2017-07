July 14 (Reuters) - Daohe Global Group Ltd:

* FY revenue decreased by approximately 3.8% to approximately US$90.5 million

* FY profit of‍ US$0.3 million versus loss of US$0.6 million​

* The directors do not recommend the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 30 April 2017