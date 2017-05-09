BRIEF-Daqo New Energy Q1 earnings per basic ADS $2.18

May 9 (Reuters) - Daqo New Energy Corp

* Daqo New Energy announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue rose 45.3 percent to $83.8 million

* Earnings per basic ADS of $2.18 in Q1 2017

* Adjusted earnings per basic ADS of $2.36 in Q1 2017

* Daqo New Energy - co expects to produce 4,800 MT - 5,000 MT of polysilicon, sell about 4,200 MT to 4,500 MT to external customers during Q2 of 2017

* Wafer sales volume is expected to be approximately 23.5 million to 24 million pieces in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: