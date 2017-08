April 2 (Reuters) - Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company

* Announces commencement of meetings with investors to launch an Islamic sukuk under international Islamic sukuk program

* Appoints Alkhair Capital, Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs International, Noor Bank and QInvest to manage the potential fourth tranche issuance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: