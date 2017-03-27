FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Darden Restaurants reports Q3 results
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Darden Restaurants reports Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc -

* Darden restaurants reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results and increases earnings outlook for the full fiscal year

* Q3 sales $1.88 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.87 billion

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.95 to $4.00

* Q3 earnings per share $1.32 from continuing operations

* Says same-restaurant sales increased 0.9% for quarter

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Co estimates that more severe winter weather negatively impacted same-restaurant sales by -110 basis points in December

* Says less severe winter weather positively impacted same-restaurant sales by +90 basis points in January and +70 basis points in February

* Increased 2017 outlook for diluted net earnings reflects updated outlook for same-restaurant sales of approximately 1.5%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

